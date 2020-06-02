Ingham County Fair cancels for 2020, will host animal expo instead

Mason, MI- The Ingham County Fair has announced it’s canceling the carnival, grounds entertainment, grandstand events and still life exhibits for 2020.

The Ingham County Fair Foundation is partnering with the Fairgrounds to offer Ingham County youth livestock and horse shows with large and small animal auctions.

“We take this virus very seriously and its effect on public health outweighs the risk of letting the show go on this year at full capacity. The Fair Board and staff had been working collectively on making 2020 the best fair in recent years and we will redirect those efforts to the livestock and horse shows,” Fairgrounds Events Director Lindsey McKeever said.

The livestock and horse shows will be in accordance with all State and Local guidelines regarding COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are proud to be able to present these livestock and horse shows giving our youth the chance to showcase their hard work and an opportunity to sell their animals. But, these shows will look different than past years. We are still working out the details but overall, I am pleased with the direction we are heading,” McKeever said. Youth who are interested in showcasing their animals should reach out to their department superintendent for more details.

“While we are disappointed by the effect of COVID19 on the 2020 fair, we are fully supportive of Ingham County’s decision. We plan to bring new rides to the Ingham County Fair in 2021, and cannot wait to see the smiles on everyone’s faces next year. To all of our friends in the region, please stay healthy, and we’ll do our best to take care of each other at this uncertain time. Better days are ahead and we will be there for you when the time is right,” Jamie Skerbeck, President of Skerbeck Entertainment Group, said.

The Fairgrounds will look to reimagine itself this summer and McKeever says she is still hoping to be able to provide families with recreational opportunities. “I am hopeful that we will be able to pivot and provide our community with safe and fun ways to enjoy the summer, despite our inability to provide everyone with the county Fair experience we were all looking forward to.”

The 2021 Ingham County Fair is scheduled for August 2-7.