Ingham County Health Dept. pauses use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

A woman receives her Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination hub location in League City, Texas, February 5, 2021. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Ingham County Health Department paused their use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. They announced this as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended people to pause taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Ingham County Health Department stated the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being administered will not be affected.

“Safety is our highest priority. It is important that the CDC and the FDA take time to investigate these

rare but serious adverse events,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “The pause is a sign that our vaccine reporting and investigation systems are working to ensure safety. It is a sign that the CDC and the FDA are exercising extreme caution with the vaccines. ICHD will await their investigation before taking further action.”

So far, less than one in every million Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients reported a rare blood clot. The CDC says people who have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson in the last three weeks should be aware of the pause and watch for symptoms they develop. These symptoms could be a headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath.

If people start to see these adverse affects contact your local healthcare provider.

The CDC will have a meeting on April 14, 2021 to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. The FDA will also review that analysis as it also investigates these cases.