Ingham County Health Dept. provides COVID-19 update

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) provided a local COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

As far as vaccination-rates in Ingham County 134,121 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and from that data 36,657 adults 65 and up have started their vaccination process.

“We can truly get rid of this virus if we get enough people vaccinated,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail.

Ingham County began to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children 12 to 15-years-old last week. The Ingham County Health Department recommends parents and guardians to give permission for youth to receive the shot. They can schedule appointments for their kids at any ICHD site, or take them to a walk-in/drive-up vaccination clinic with no appointment needed.

During the vaccine process the parent/guardian must be present. Meanwhile, Michigan residents can schedule an appointment at by clicking here.

“This is a tremendous development in our fight against COVID-19,” said Vail in a prior press release.

“The vaccine will give 12 to 15 year-olds significant protection from COVID-19. It is a step toward normalcy for this age group and will contribute to community immunity,” Vail said.

Ingham County has a total of 22,511 cases with 370 total deaths as of May 25, 2021. Meanwhile, The Michigan Dept. of Health and Human Services confirms 739 new COVID-19 cases, and an additional 66 deaths connected to the virus.

“By zip code… we still have more cases in 48823 cumulatively than our other zip codes, and it’s also one of our more populated zip codes I will point out followed by 48911,” said According to Linda Vail, Ingham County’s Health Officer. “So, when we look at those on a rate map…the highest-rate zip code is East Lansing.”

Vail pointed out hotspots of active cases on a map which are dispersed throughout more of the urban zip codes. She says Leslie, Stockbridge, Webberville, Mason and the less populated and rural areas have less cases.

“Cases by sex are 52% female and 48% male,” Vail said,” When we look at cases by age group cumulatively 29% affects people 20-29-year-olds, and 16% of COVID cases have impacted 10 to 19-year-olds.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services determines death rates based on the amount of confirmed cases in a county.

Vail says 59% of Caucasian Michiganders have been impacted by the coronavirus, and mostly people in the 50-year-old age group have the highest death-rate. However, data suggests we are trending down in deaths per week.

“In the last 30 days we do see a significant drop-off in cases affecting people who are 60 to 69-yars-old, and 70 to 79-years-old,” Vail stated.

Michigan so far has a 4.35% positivity rate, and is now just 1.35% away from its target goal. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people might get tested more than once.

Employees from all areas of work are allowed to return to in-person work this week, and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued updated guidance.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration says fully vaccinated workers don’t have to wear a mask, or practice social distancing at their workplace.

According to Michigan.gov, the amount of Michiganders who have received their vaccine is steadily rising with nearly 58% of individuals 16 and up getting at least one dose of the shot.

Currently, over 8.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered to Michigan.

Michigan also expects to raise capacity restrictions for indoor venues by June 1, 2021, and lift mask mandates plus capacity restrictions by July 1, 2021.

If you have additional questions regarding Ingham County’s COVID-19 concerns, email coronavirus@ingham.org , and you can also call the Ingham County Health Department Monday through Friday, 8 am-5 pm at (517) 887-4517.