Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail answers your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In this special 6 News broadcast, WLNS’ Sheri Jones asks Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail common important about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The newscast can be watched in its entirety in the videos below.
Helpful Links:
- Barry Eaton District Health Department COVID-19 vaccine information.
- Ingham County Health Centers offering COVID-19 vaccine to new patients.
- Sparrow Hospital COVID-19 vaccine information
- McLaren COVID-19 vaccine information
- Michigan.gov/coronavirus
- Michigan.gov COVID-19 vaccine information
- 6 News coronavirus coverage
Helpful phone numbers:
- Booking a trip to COVID-19 vaccination sites: 517-394-2282
- Ingham County Health Department: 517-887-4623