Ingham County holding vaccination clinic at Willow Elementary

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Health officials with the Ingham County Health Department are holding a vaccination clinic at Willow Elementary School, Tuesday, June 1.

The event is part of an ongoing effort to get the Covid-19 vaccine to students and community members 12 and older. This vaccination event will take place from 3:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered and students under the age of 18 need to have a parent or guardians consent.

Walk-ins are accepted, but if you would like to make an appointment — you can find a link under the Seen on 6 section of our website at WLNS.COM.