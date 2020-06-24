Ingham County Jail: 8 inmates, 1 employee test positive for COVID-19

Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Jail reported nine positive COVID-19 cases today, including eight among inmates and one civilian case.

All of the eight inmates who tested positive are being housed in a separate area. Only one of the eight inmates is showing symptoms. Four employees and 22 inmates tested negative.

On Friday, June 19, the jail kitchen worker did not feel well. She did not have a fever when she came to work but left early. She then took a COVID-19 test.

That same day, two inmate workers from Post 10, where inmate workers reside inside the jail, also say they didn’t feel well. They were transferred to a separate area, remained there, and tested for COVID-19.

On Monday, June 22, the employee reported she had tested positive for COVID-19. The kitchen was immediately shut down, and Post 10 was quarantined, including all dorms. All Post 10 inmates (30) were tested for COVID-19, as well as the additional employees.

The kitchen has been closed since Monday and has been staffed with employees from around the state and deputies.

All food is being made off-site for now in other facilities and being shipped to the jail for all three meals. Additional sanitizing for both kitchen and Post 10 have been occurring regularly.

The Ingham County Jail is also in the process of testing all employees that work Post-10, and a couple of other specialty positions.