INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A K9 from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office helped track down a suspect after a chase on the road Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ingham County Central Dispatch got multiple calls about someone driving recklessly on US-127 near Jackson County.

As deputies started to head that way, they heard from Blackman Township police saying that they were in pursuit with that car and they were headed into the Onondaga Township area.

Deputies said they eventually found the abandoned car along South Onondaga Road near Kinneville Road in Onondaga.

The ICSO said they set up a perimeter in that area and an Ingham County K9 was able to track down the suspect hiding in a wooded area.

The 24-year-old suspect from Albion was taken to the Ingham County Jail for several charges, officials said.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, he could also face more charges in Jackson County.