Ingham County man arrested for ‘accosting child for immoral purposes’

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has arrested Patrick Jon Graska, 23, for “sexually abusive activity and accosting a child for immoral purposes.”

Graska was arrested after an investigation alongside the Lansing Police Department where several electronic devices were seized.

Graska is charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, one count of accosting a child for an immoral purpose, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. He was issued a $15,000 cash surety bond.

If convicted, Graska faces 20 years in prison for the charge of child sexually abusive activity, four years for accosting a child for immoral purposes and 20 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine here.