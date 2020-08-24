Ingham County man charged with abusing two children

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – An Ingham County man is charged with child abuse and a 6-year-old boy is hospitalized with serious injuries today.

Quintiene Campbell, 30 of Holt, was arrested August 16 after Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a house on the 4000 block of Davlind Drive in Delhi Township.

They found an unresponsive 6-year-old and a 7-year-old, both injured.

Detectives believe the injuries were a result of an assault that occurred the previous evening.

On August 18 Campbell was charged and arraigned on two counts of 1st degree child abuse, two counts of 1st degree child abuse in front of a child, one count of 3rd degree child abuse and one count of 3rd degree child abuse in front of a child.

He is held without bond and will be back in court August 27.

