Image is courtesy of the Michigan Lottery.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For Michael Thompson, spinning a prize wheel won him a whopping $100,000.

The 55-year-old was playing The Big Spin show hosted by Detroit basketball champion John Salley.

Thompson was invited to play after entering codes from the non-winning The Big Spin tickets online.

Michael called the experience crazy from “start to finish.”

He plans on using the money to put a down payment on a home.

“I will for sure continue playing the Lottery. Being on the show proved that you can win some big bucks!”