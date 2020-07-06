Ingham County neighbors block construction crew, save tree

DELHI TWP., Mich (WLNS) – People who live on a Delhi Township street spent part of their morning standing up to a construction crew and the township.

Workers were ready to build a sidewalk, right next to an old tree on the 5900 block of Horstmeyer Road.

The project would have damaged the trees roots, potentially causing it to die.

And this tree is more than 100 years old.

The construction plan was made back in 2017.

And in that original plan crews were only supposed to trim the tree back, not dig into the roots.

So, a woman who lives nearby decided to stand in front of the excavator to stop them from digging.

After talking with the city, crews realized the plan was wrong and they finally stopped.

They are putting all the dirt back.

The woman who stood in front of the tree and others in the neighborhood say they are relieved.