Ingham County receives nearly $500k in grants to improve recycling

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The cities of Lansing and East Lansing will get a new recycling truck which will increase the materials recovered in a facility being built in central Lansing over the next year.



The $480,000 grant is part of an estimated increase in recovery materials and is expected to save money while boosting conservation.



The new recycling center will eliminate each city’s need to ship recyclables nearly 100 miles east on I-96 to Wayne County.



The project can also get nearby communities to switch to the new facility and lower hauling costs.



The grants which total $1.23 million were announced today by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to improve and expand recycling programs in eight counties.



The grants will also support the new Know It Before You Throw It statewide campaign to help residents understand what can and cannot be recycled.



“We want to inspire and inform more people than ever before in Michigan about how to recycle better and more frequently,” said EGLE Director Liesl Clark.



The departments goal is to raise awareness of cleaner recycling practices to reduce the amount of contaminated materials improperly going into recycling bins.



The state also wants to double Michigan’s recycling rate to 30% by 2025 and ultimately reach 45% annually. Michigan’s current 15% recycling rate is the lowest in the Great Lakes region and ranks among the nation’s lowest.



Achieving the 30% recycling goal would create as many as 12,986 jobs statewide with an economic impact of up to $300 million annually, according to findings from the Expanding Recycling in Michigan Report prepared for the Michigan Recycling Partnership.



The $1.23 million in grants announced today are part of 26 grants totaling more than $5.96 million this year that will serve 16 counties in every region of the state.



Recycling funding in Michigan went from $2 million last year to $15 million in 2019. The extra funds support development, increase access and grow local recycling.