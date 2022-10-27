INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials with Ingham County say they are ready to address any attempts at election intimidation or threats at the poll.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon, and Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said they recently met up to discuss plans for election night and keeping voters safe.

“This year, more than any other, we have heard chatter about individuals planning to camp out at ballot boxes with the intent to harass voters and disenfranchise them,” Byrum said. “I am very pleased to stand today with our law enforcement to tell our community that we are all committed to ensuring that every qualified, registered voter is able to cast their ballots in peace.”

The officials said that there have been ‘numerous incidents’ of people, some armed, at polling places in other states and there are reports that could happen in Michigan too.

“It is a crime to intimidate voters as they attempt to cast their ballots, whether that is in the precinct or at the ballot drop box,” said Siemon. “It is critical to our democracy that voters be given the opportunity to cast their ballots free from the threat of harassment or intimidation and it is crucial to make clear that those that would seek to intimidate the voters of Ingham County will find themselves on the wrong side of the law.”

Anyone who is harassed while trying to vote can reach out to their local or county clerk, or call their local law enforcement directly.

“No one should feel scared to vote in-person, and our team of dedicated law enforcement officers are ready to respond to calls related to voter intimidation or harassment,” said Wriggelsworth. “For our democracy to work best, voters must be assured of a safe voting process, which I am proud to say we have been able to ensure time and time again here in Ingham County.”