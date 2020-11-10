Ingham County says to hold off on any burning until Wednesday amid high temps

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is advising people against burning anything until Wednesday due to record-setting high temperatures.

Officials report our last “soaking” rain was over two weeks ago, and on October 27, we picked up a tenth of an inch.

The ground is dry and the winds are going to be gusty again, and there are plenty of leaves around, which could increase the risk for fires.

Officials suggest holding off on any burning until Wednesday. While temperatures later this week will still be above normal – they won’t be in the 70s.