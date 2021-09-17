Ingham County Sheriff gathers signatures to change controversial firearm policy

Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth has been gathering elected officials to talk about Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon’s controversial felony firearm charging policy.

On August 10, Siemon released a new policy that said they would no longer issue charges for felony firearms unless extreme circumstances warrant the charge.

Examples of that include:

When other charges that could apply don’t address the circumstances of the case.

When there isn’t a witness and they can’t meet the burden for other applicable charges.

At the time, Wriggelsworth called the policy change “garbage” while speaking about it in a press conference.

The current Michigan felony firearm statue holds a mandatory 2, 5 or 10 years sentence upon conviction. The Ingham County’s Sheriff’s Office is asking Prosecutor Carol Siemon to reconsider her internal felony firearm charging policy.

“In light of unprecedent gun violence in our county and here locally in Ingham County, we elected leaders in charge of running our respective cities, villages and townships ask Prosecutor Carol Simeon to reconsider her internal felony firearm charging policy,” Wriggelsworth said.

Wriggelsworth began to schedule individual meetings with the elected city mayors, township supervisors and village presidents to engage and discuss the policy on Aug. 16.

Wriggelsworth’s primary focus was to get feedback from the local officials, and see how they felt about the policy.

Wriggelsworth has met with all 23 elected officials representing their respective units of government.

21 of 23 elected officials signed a document that said the policy “does not hold the people criminally accountable, and increases the likelihood of additional gun violence in the communities we are tasked to govern, lead, serve, and protect,” Wriggelsworth said.

Siemon responded with the following statement: