Ingham County Sheriff shares how one inmate escaped during COVID-19 pandemic

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Department today announced how one inmate was able to escape from the Ingham County Jail.

The sheriff cited a change in a daily procedure that usually takes place, but was eliminated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time of the escape, the jail was seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The jail staff switched the focus of their operations in order to reduce opportunities for exposure and spread.

As a result, one of the practices suspended was daily, physical interior cell inspections by staff.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release, “unfortunately, this temporary change in practice was taken advantage of by an inmate, and he was able to escape.

The investigation determined over a several day period, the escapee utilized commonly accessible resources in his cell, broke out a window and fled.

There is no evidence to support that the escapee, Michael McKerchie, was aided by staff, nor was he knowingly assisted by other inmates.

The escapee’s action exploited a temporary change in practice that the staff never believed could lead to an escape, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department.

“Clearly, I was wrong and it is my responsibility as Sheriff to ensure this never happens again,” the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department said.

The sheriff said he could not describe the manner the inmate escaped due to public safety and jail operations security.

Part of this responsibility includes being intentionally vague on the details of this escape. It would be irresponsible of me to provide more details compromising not only our jail operations security, but that of any jails in this state, and across the country as well. Public safety remain my number one priority. Ingham County Sheriff

Staff conducted a review of policies and practices in place at the time of this incident.

As a result, any modified or temporarily suspended policies were re-instituted, and “lessons learned” produced for current and new employee development.

One ICSO deputy was formally disciplined for unsatisfactory cell checks post escape.

The escapee awaits trial on his original charges, as well as the escape and subsequent criminal charges for both destructive and assaultive behavior while in custody.