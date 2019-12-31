RAW VIDEO: Ingham County sheriff updates inmate death investigation

UPDATE: Sheriff Wriggelsworth says that the investigation into the death of a prisoner was, according to the Ingham County Medical Examiner’s Office, a suicide.

The Michigan State Police and Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigation determined that Marquis Oliver, 21, was restrained with both belly chains and leg restraints for the transport and court hearing on October 23.

Both investigations revealed that during the ride from court, Mr. Oliver was able to maneuver the belly chains off his waist and through his legs.

With the full use of his hands he was able to reach through a small opening and unlock the sliding transport van door.

He then jumped out while the van was traveling at highway speeds on U.S. 27 between Lansing and Mason.

According to the sheriff’s statement, “the van came stock from a dealership and was not a “police package” with the door handles disengaged like our patrol cars come when ordered.”

A member of the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has been disciplined for failing to perform basic duties in regards to this event.

Prior to the release of the findings of the investigation, the Oliver family was informed of the results.

ORIGINAL STORY – Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth is updating the investigation into the death of an inmate in October.

Marquis Oliver, 21, was being transported from court on October 23 when he jumped from the van onto U.S. 27.

He died later of his injuries.

Soon after the death Sheriff Wriggelsworth was questioned about why that particular van was being used to transport prisoners and how Oliver was able to open a door and jump out.