Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has reported the death of county sheriff horse, Prance.

Prance was the partner of Special Deputy Deputy Kraig Kolk and served the Lansing community for the last five years.

Prance was 23-years old and had been a member of the Kolk family for 21 years. Prance was a staple of home football weekends in East Lansing, as well as many community events and parades in the area.