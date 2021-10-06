Ingham County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest, Delhi Twp. thefts

A police tape marks the perimeter of a crime scene where a man was killed by gun fire in downtown Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on April 21, 2019. – Violence in Mexico, besieged by bloodthirsty drug cartels that also engage in fuel theft, extortion and kidnapping, reached a new record during the first quarter of 2019 with 8,493 murders, according to official figures released on the weekend of April 20-21. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo credit should read GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) picked up two people in connection with multiple thefts across Delhi Township.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested and is facing multiple felony charges. A 17-year-old man was released to his parents after they were found at an East Lansing business using a stolen credit card.

Wednesday morning, ICSO deputies received calls regarding two people checking for unlocked cars in multiple Delhi Township neighborhoods.

Officials saw a suspicious vehicle leaving one of the areas where one of the reports was made, in the 4000 block of West Holt Rd.

After multiple attempts to stop the car, the chase eventually came to an end in Lansing, with the car being recovered on the 500 block of N Jamison.

It was later revealed that the car was stolen from a Delhi home, with multiple cars having been broken into.

Around 8:00 a.m., a resident called deputies to report that one of their credit cards was being used at an East Lansing business.