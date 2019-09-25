Ingham County Sheriff’s office warns of phone scam

LANSING — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaints in which the caller claims to be a sergeant or lieutenant from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.
The caller has been claiming:
- a violation of the law or the arrest of a loved one
- requesting money to solve the issue
In the most recent case, an individual lost more than $500,000 to the scam, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.
If an unknown caller asks for money, hang up the phone immediately without confirming any information.
If you suspect that you may have legitimate legal issues, contact the organization with which they claim to be associated to verify what you have been told.
If someone claims to be from the Imperial County Sherrif’s Office asking for money, use the following contact forms to report it.
- Report telephone scams online to the Federal Trade Commission. You can also call 1-877-382-4357. The FTC is the primary government agency that collects scam complaints.
- Report all robocalls and unwanted telemarketing calls to the Do Not Call Registry.
- Report caller ID spoofing to the Federal Communications Commission either online or by phone at 1-888-225-5322.
Click here for more information: https://www.usa.gov/common-scams-frauds#item-37207