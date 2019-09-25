Ingham County Sheriff’s office warns of phone scam

LANSING — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaints in which the caller claims to be a sergeant or lieutenant from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller has been claiming:

a violation of the law or the arrest of a loved one

requesting money to solve the issue

In the most recent case, an individual lost more than $500,000 to the scam, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

If an unknown caller asks for money, hang up the phone immediately without confirming any information.

If you suspect that you may have legitimate legal issues, contact the organization with which they claim to be associated to verify what you have been told.

If someone claims to be from the Sherrif's Office asking for money, use the following contact forms to report it.

Click here for more information: https://www.usa.gov/common-scams-frauds#item-37207