Ingham County Sherriff’s Office to get body cameras

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Body cameras are becoming more and more popular with law enforcement agencies across the country and Ingham County Sheriff’s Office will finally be receiving new body cam equipment.

Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth said they have been waiting and are excited, “We’re excited about it. we’ve never had an issue within car cameras, and we invite the community to be able to see how we police our community.”

While agencies have said they find body cams to beneficial, Michigan State University criminal justice professor David Carter said body cams are beneficial in many ways.

“They definitely hold value. for the community and transparency and for the officers. they definitely do, you just have to monitor expectations. they’re not going to be perfect,” said Carter.

The cameras are beneficial, but very costly. The Ingham County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of body cams, newer and upgraded in-car cameras systems, and the cost of storing footage.

The footage which needs to be saved plays a huge role in the five-year budget of $365,000 that has been set aside for this equipment.

Each deputy is set to get a body cam early January 2021. Sheriff Wrigglesworth said it’s going to be a learning experience for everyone.

“Indubitably there are going to be things that we can learn from. that we see on body cam. so that’s only going to make us a better agency as well,” said Wrigglesworth.