Ingham county suspends jury trials until June

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– Ingham County Circuit and Probate Courts will forgo in-person jury trials until June 7th.

Chief Judge Richard J. Garcia issued the order Friday, extending the suspension due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Michigan Supreme court put restrictions on trials of this nature in August of last year.

This extension does not prevent trials done primarily through remote channels.

Under the Supreme Court’s guidelines for allowing in-person jury trials, courts are not allowed to conduct those trials, unless there is a seven-day average in the county of less than 70 COVID-19 cases per million per day and less than a 10-percent positivity rate in diagnostic tests.

Once these minimal criteria are met, the Chief Judge must determine whether in-person jury trials would create an excessive risk to public health.