LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Health Department will rescind the orders that require masks in educational settings.

The new rules will go into effect Feb. 19 at midnight. Quarantine and isolation rules will also be changing.

The emergency orders were put into place Sept. 2, 2021 because of high cases and positivity rates for COVID-19 at the time.

“Ongoing weekly monitoring of pandemic risk indicators demonstrates weekly cases per 100,000 have decreased by 78% over the past two weeks in Ingham County and have decreased by 73% in the Lansing MERC region,” the Ingham County Health Department said.

Hospitalizations have also gone down by 34.2% compared to the height of the Omicron variant.

Ingham County also has higher vaccination rates among kids under 15-years-old than other counties across the state.

Currently nearly 40% of 5 – 11 year olds and 62% of 12 – 15 year olds in Ingham County have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are at a point in this pandemic in which public health strategies will begin to shift more towards personal responsibility as we learn to live with COVID-19 long-term,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail. “As a public health agency, we will continue to support local school districts by recommending evidence-based public health measures, educating on current guidance and practices, and making recommendations for staying safe and healthy.”

Masking indoors and in crowded settings continues to be recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), and other health authorities.