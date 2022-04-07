LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County residents should be wary of a new form of door-to-door scamming.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum is advising residents that scammers are knocking on people’s doors claiming to be working in the name of “election integrity.”

Several Ingham residents have already been approached by these scammers.

“Residents must know that no election official, no election administrator will ever ask you how you voted. We will never ask you if you voted,” Byrum stated in a press release. “The individuals who are coming around and knocking on doors are doing so based on a politically-motivated, conspiracy fueled agenda.”

Byrum says that similar scams have been reported in other Michigan counties.

The scammers appear to be part of a larger effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, despite the fact that President Joe Biden has already been in office for more than a year.

“If someone comes to your door asking how you voted, my recommendation would be to slam that door in their face,” Byrum said. “Michiganders are tired of the constant attempts to relitigate an election that was tabulated, canvassed, certified, audited, risk-limiting audited, and audited again. As Gertrude Stein said, there is no there, there.”

According to Byrum’s office, the scammers appeared at a Republican rally at the Michigan Capitol lawn, falsely claiming to have “findings” regarding the 2020 election.

The 2020 election cannot be overturned.

“If these people had the first clue about election administration they would know that all of the issues they think they discovered are ridiculous and easily explained,” said Byrum. “But the facts are not going to get in the way of the story they are telling. They are doing serious harm to the public’s trust in our democracy and it will take years to rebuild the trust that they have eroded. What they are doing is a danger to our country and it is high time that we started yelling that fact through a megaphone.”