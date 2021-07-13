Ingham County will provide records for free to Clean Slate applicants

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — As part of Michigan’s Clean Slate program, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum announced today that the county will be providing free certified copies of case records to people who were eligible for expungement for the month of June.

“I am so thankful that the court and the Board of Commissioners supported me in offering these records free of charge to those worthy of expungement under the Clean Slate program,” said Byrum. “The cost to Ingham County is negligible, but the value to the 49 individuals, who took advantage of this waiver, is priceless.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the Clean Slate program into law to try and make the expungement process easier.

Usually, people who are seeking to have their record expunged have to pay a fee to have a certified copy of one’s judgment of sentence.

Overall, free certified copies of 68 cases were issued ranging from 1970 to 2019 in Ingham County.

“I am pleased to work with a group of people who are so committed to providing new and expanded ways to positively impact the residents of Ingham County,” stated Byrum. “Cost should not be a factor here and granting equitable access to records for those seeking expungement is public service at its core. There are some days that you go home knowing you have served the people well in this job. Tonight will be one of those nights.”