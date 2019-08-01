Ingham County woman hits $800K lottery jackpot

How about this for self-control?

An Ingham County woman stopped at a Quality Dairy on her way to work and bought a Michigan Lottery Jumbo Jackpot Slots Fast Cash ticket.

She got back in her car, checked the ticket and discovered she won the $800,839 jackpot.

The 38-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, explains what she did next. “When I saw I won the jackpot, I was in complete shock. I went to work and continued on with my regular day because I just couldn’t believe it.”

She bought her ticket at the Quality Dairy in the 3300 block of East Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing.

The lucky winner says she plans to pay off her house with her prize money.