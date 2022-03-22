MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – An Ingham County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has received a national award for valor in the field.

Deputy Richard Stack received the National Association Medal for Valor after locating two shooting suspects in November of 2021.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth nominated Stack for his national award, saying “Deputy Stack epitomizes what we want from law enforcement, professionalism, honor, courage and poise under intense pressure. Most cops don’t have this happen twice in a career, let alone twice in the span of a week.”

Wriggelsworth also presented Stack with the award among a group of the Sheriff’s Office staff.

Stack has also been serving in the U.S. Army since 2011 and is an instructor at the officer Candidate School.