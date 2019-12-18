Initiative to give convicts a second chance at life

Imagine building a life without having a place to call home.



But, that is what 10,000 ex-convicts deal with every year.



“Its almost like having a scarlet letter across your forehead..you assume people know.” said Troy Reinstra, Safe & Just Outreach Director.



The transition from prison back to the “real world” comes with a lot of challenges.



One of those challenges? Finding a home.



“You’re afraid to be discriminated against.” Reinstra added.



Troy knows this, first hand.



He spent 22 years in prison.



“I was convicted of armed robbery in 1995.” Reinstra added.



3 years after getting out of prison, Troy now owns 4 properties.



And has a job he loves.



“We may have made bad decisions at one point of time in our life. Regrettably we can not change or take back, but we can go forward and give back. Contribute to our communities and repair the things we have damaged.” said Reinstra.



And now.



“I know how hard it is.” Reinstra added.



He wants to make sure no one has to go through what he did.



So, he has been working on “The Michigan Clean Slate Initiative.” said Reinstra.



“People who have criminal records would have their convictions removed. If they qualified and their conviction would no longer be accessible to a potential employer or a landlord therefore no discrimination.” Reinstra added.



In September, ‘Clean Slate’ was introduced to the Michigan Legislature.



Now, Troy and his team are excited for what is ahead.

“This isn’t just a Michigan movement, being able to remove convictions from peoples record is happening around the country.” Reinstra added.