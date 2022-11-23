Photos are courtesy of the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A deputy was called to a Jackson County intersection to check on an injured eagle.

According to a Facebook post from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff, Deputy Cory Carofino arrived at W. Michigan Ave. and Henderson Rd. in Sandstone Township, the eagle was found with an injured wing.

With the assistance of the Spring Arbor Police Department and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the eagle was taken to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Eaton Rapids.

The eagle is now getting medical treatment and recovering.