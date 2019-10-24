Inmate dies of injuries in Ingham County jail van escape attempt

An ingham County Jail inmate who attempted to escape from a transport van while traveling on US-127 Wednesday has died of his injuries.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth tells 6 News that Marquis Oliver, 21, managed to open the sliding door on the van just after 2:00 p.m. while the van was transporting inmates from court in Lansing to the Ingham County Jail in Mason.

Oliver had been lodged at the Ingham County Jail on a variety of charges since January 2019.

Oliver had just been charged with assaulting a prison employee, assaulting and resisting a police officer and aggravated assault.

Oliver was critically injured and lifesaving measures were attempted by several police officers.

According to the sheriff, it does not appear the Oliver was struck by any vehicles, rather his injuries were a result of him jumping from the van.

The Michigan State Police we called to the scene to investigate the incident and their investigation is still continuing.