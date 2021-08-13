Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Ingham County jail

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– An inmate had died after he was found with a bedsheet tied around his neck in the Ingham County jail.

According to the sheriff’s department, 38-years-old Robert Clayton Maxey was found during a routine cell check, one end of the bedsheet was around the bed, while the other was around his neck.

First responders began life-saving measures, and he was taken to a hospital. He died at 1 p.m. this afternoon.

Maxey was lodged in the jail on Saturday 8-7-21 on several warrants and had been arraigned in 55th District Court earlier this week.

Michigan State Police are investigating the death.

