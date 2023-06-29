A wide range of interest groups either cheered or panned the Michigan legislature after lawmakers passed the budget on Wednesday night. Here’s a quick round up of their reactions:

Michigan Assisted Living Association after they say lawmakers approved an increase of 85 cents an hour for direct care workers (DCW):

“When we’ ve got a system of care predicated on the availability of DCWs, things begin to crumble quickly when those workers can t afford to stay on the job. Consequently, we re facing a crisis and today s budget does nothing to address the issue in a meaningful way.”

– Robert Stein, general counsel for the Michigan Assisted Living Association

Michigan Health and Hospital Association

“We are extremely pleased to see the inclusion of new funding to support trauma centers and inpatient psychiatric services that will provide a net benefit of $92 million.

Michigan is also in the middle of a behavioral health crisis where the demand of patients needing inpatient care continues to increase. We commend the Legislature for recognizing this need and increasing rates to inpatient psychiatric facilities based on patient acuity to help hospitals afford the staffing, security and facilities necessary to accept patients with more severe illness.”

– Brian Peters, CEO

Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association

“”With Michigan’s roads in critical condition, this budget helps move our industry forward to address our vast infrastructure needs. As we work to develop a long-term, equitable and sustainable infrastructure investment plan, this will help attract people, create careers, and build a better Michigan for generations to come.”

– Rob Coppersmith, executive vice president

Michigan Afterschool Partnership

“”It`s no secret that high-quality out-of-school time programming improves the social-emotional well-being and academic outcomes of Michigan youth. There are 751,000 youth in our state who are waiting to access OST opportunities and the $50 million invested in this budget will ensure the demands and needs for programming can be met.”

– Executive Director Erin Skene-Pratt

Michigan Community College Association

“”Michigan’ s community colleges are proud to be providing the skills and education needed to close the skills gap. The investments in this year ‘s budget will help us accelerate our efforts. We are grateful for the 5% ongoing increase for community college operations grants and funding to temporarily lower the age of Reconnect to make sure individuals 21 and over whose education was interrupted by the pandemic can use the program.”

– President Brandy Johnson

American Heart Association (Michigan chapter) on the budget providing healthy school meals

“”Healthy School Meals for All will be transformational for our students and families. Not only will it help students learnno one can focus on an empty stomachit will help reduce the risk for chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes. I applaud Governor Whitmer, the Michigan Department of Education, the state legislature, and our partner organizations for their tireless work to take this program from an idea to reality.”

– Government Relations Director Collin McDonough

Great Lakes Education Project

“Our kids are in crisis, and instead of lifting them up, Democrats in Lansing voted to kick sand in parents eyes. The new majority made their priorities crystal clear today they ‘re willing to slash rules and spend big to reward their campaign donors. They don`t think your kids are nearly as important.”

– Executive Director Beth DeShone

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network on $3.3 million dollars for tobacco prevention and cessation programs

“As Big Tobacco has been working hard to addict future generations with e-cigarettes and other tobacco products, the need for tobacco prevention program funding has never been greater.

The increase in funding for Michigan`s fact-based tobacco control programs will help counteract the $323.8 million tobacco companies spend annually to market their deadly and addictive products in Michigan.”

– Government Relations Director Molly Medenblik