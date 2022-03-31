EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Apparently someone was not doing their job guarding the Spartan Statue on Michigan State’s campus.

According to MSU Police and Public Safety, a man crashed into the Sparty Statue that is at the corner of Beal Street and Kalamazoo Street around 4:00 a.m. Thursday.

After crashing, the driver ran away from the scene, but was later found by officers. He was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a high blood alcohol concentration and is currently being held at the Ingham County Jail.

The driver was not injured in the accident.

The Sparty Statue itself was not damaged, but the landscaping and areas around the statue did receive some minor damage.