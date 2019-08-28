Invasive plant found near Lake Michigan

Invasive European frogbit resembles a small water lily, with leaves about the size of a quarter.

Michigan officials confirmed the presence a prohibited invasive plant in Michigan’s lower Grand River.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy found European frogbit upstream of Grand Haven in Ottawa County and in Pentwater Lake in Oceana County.

The plant quickly forms dense colonies or mats that prevent native plant growth, make movement difficult for ducks and large fish, and cause problems for boaters, anglers and swimmers.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding river and lake users to clean, drain and dry boats and gear to help stop the spread of this invasive aquatic plant.

Because European frogbit is not rooted, floating mats such as this one from the lower Grand River can be found in open water and easily attach to boats and gear.

