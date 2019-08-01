Investigation completed at Charlotte restaurant after illness outbreak

The final report into the temporary closing of a popular Charlotte restaurant is in.

According to the report from the Barry-Eaton District Health Department, laboratory testing results did not pinpoint what caused the illnesses tied to people eating at Tequila’s Mexican Grill in June. The health department adds that this result is not uncommon in foodborne outbreak investigations.

The restaurant was closed initially on June 18 after reports of illnesses among people who had eaten there.

According to a statement from the Barry-Eaton District Health Department, during the investigation there were several significant risk factors for foodborne illness found at the restaurant.

These risk factors were Food Code violations related to food handling and storage.

As the investigation progressed, the continued violations caused the second closing of the restaurant on June 21st with the determination that norovirus was an unlikely cause of the illness.

The restaurant reopened July 8 with continued monitoring by the health department and a food safety consultant hired by Tequila’s management.