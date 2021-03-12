Investigation into Meridian Township Police use of force incident initiated

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – At the behest of the Meridian Township Police Department, the Michigan State Police is launching an investigation into a use of force incident by Meridian Township officers.

On March 10 at around 12:50 p.m., Meridian Township police officers were dispatched to a retail fraud complaint on the 2000 block of Grand River Avenue.

Police arrested the suspect, but video of the arrest generated “concerns” over the level of force administered by the officers, said Meridian Township officials.

A statement from Meridian Township reads:

“Based on the review of the video, a criminal and internal investigation into the incident have been initiated. At the request of the Meridian Township Police Department, a criminal investigation is being conducted by the Michigan State Police. A review of that investigation will be conducted by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office. Once the criminal investigation is completed, the Meridian Township Police Department will conduct an internal policy and procedural review.”

The officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Once the investigations are complete, the video will be released to the public.

“Throughout the investigation, at every step, public trust will be at the forefront,” stated Frank L. Walsh, Meridian Township Manager.