Investigators: Jackson man may be involved in production of child porn

Jackson, Mich. —

Michigan State Police and Homeland Security arrested a Jackson man twice in a 4-day period on sex crime charges involving children in January.

Bryant Shepherd, 57, of Jackson was first arrested on Jan. 24 and then again on Jan. 29. An investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations resulted in his arrest.

New evidence is surfacing that the man may be involved in the production of child pornography and child sexually abusive material.

The first arrest occurred after officials looked into the online sharing of child sexually abusive material using peer to peer networks. Michigan State Police (MSP) used a search warrant on Shepherd’s home. They obtained multiple internet capable devices and other evidence. Shepherd was arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material. He was arraigned on Jan. 25 and released after posting s $5,000 bond.

After the evidence was examined, additional evidence was found and indicated that Shepherd had been involved in the sexual assault of a juvenile girl under the age of 13 years old. Shepherd was arrested again on new charges on Jan. 29. He was arraigned on those charges on Jan. 30. He is being held without bail in the Jackson County Jail.

Shepherd was charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the 1st degree. If convicted, each count is punishable by up to life in prison.

Due to the nature of the offences, Michigan State Police is asking anyone with any further information is asked to contact D/Trp/Spl Tom Gladney at 269-845-0994 or D/Sgt Mike Teachout at 517-206-7383.