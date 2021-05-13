Iona County Health Dept. will administer Pfizer vaccines to 12-15 year-olds

Ionia, Mich. (WLNS)— The Ionia County Health Department will begin vaccinating youth 12-15 years-old with the Pfizer vaccine.

The Ionia County Health Department announced parents or guardians can schedule appointments on their website. The Health Department has clinic appointments available for the vaccine as early as next week.

If an adult would like to schedule a vaccine the ICHD continues to offer open scheduling for both first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

For more information call the Health Department at (616)527-5341.