IONIA, Mich. (WLNS) — Five suspects are now in custody following reports of a car and property being stolen from the City of Howell.

At around 2 a.m. on Friday, the Ionia Department of Public Safety was sent out to the Robertson Court parking lot for multiple suspects going through cars.

The suspects were found in the Crosswinds Apartments parking lot and then took off in a Ford pickup truck when officers tried stopping them.

The truck the suspects were driving had been reported as stolen from the City of Howell.

The suspects tried to escape officers by leading them down several different streets, eventually going west on West Bluewater Highway.

Ionia County Sheriff’s deputies used stop sticks near Saranac, but the suspects continued driving west.

Lowell Police Department officers also put stop sticks into place near their east city limits, but the suspects continued driving on several flat tires.

The truck eventually stopped in downtown Lowell, where the five suspects then got out and took off on foot.

After being chased down, all five suspects were taken into custody. The driver was the only adult, and he is now at the Ionia County Jail.

The other four suspects were juveniles from the Lansing area.

Several pieces of property were found in the stolen truck that officials say appears to have been stolen from other places.

If you believe someone went through your car and stole something, call Ionia County Central Dispatch at (616) 527-0400 to report it.

Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Lowell Police Department, Kent County Sheriff’s Office, and Ionia County Central Dispatch, helped with this incident.