Ionia Co. driver crashes into elementary school

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

C.W. Boyce Elementary School was crashed into earlier this morning.

RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Ionia County Deputies in Ionia County found an unexpected sight at R.B. Boyce Elementary School early this morning.

At approximately 2:09 a.m., deputies found a car crashed in to the Ronald Township school.

After investigating, officials discovered the driver, a 27-year-old Ionia resident had fallen behind the wheel and crashed into the school.

There were no injuries, and drugs and alcohol were determined not to be a part of the crash.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Ronald Township Fire and Rescue,
J and K Towing, and Ionia Public Schools Administration who responded to the scene

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar