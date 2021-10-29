Ionia Co. driver crashes into elementary school

C.W. Boyce Elementary School was crashed into earlier this morning.

RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Ionia County Deputies in Ionia County found an unexpected sight at R.B. Boyce Elementary School early this morning.

At approximately 2:09 a.m., deputies found a car crashed in to the Ronald Township school.

After investigating, officials discovered the driver, a 27-year-old Ionia resident had fallen behind the wheel and crashed into the school.

There were no injuries, and drugs and alcohol were determined not to be a part of the crash.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Ronald Township Fire and Rescue,

J and K Towing, and Ionia Public Schools Administration who responded to the scene