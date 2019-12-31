Ionia County Health Department distributing radon tests

The Ionia County Health Department will be giving away short-term radon test-kits for free this January.
It’s a part of their effort to ensure all homes get tested for this hazardous gas.
Radon is colorless, ordorless and radioactive. It’s naturally found in the envrionemnet and is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers and the second leading cause of lung cancer overall.
Radon can get into your home after being released from rock or soil and seeping into houses through the foundation. It could come into your home through cracks in floors and walls or gaps around service pipes.
A high level of radon in the house can increase your risk of exposure to radiation, thereby increasing the risk for lung cancer.