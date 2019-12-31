Ionia County Health Department distributing radon tests

We're counting down the hours, until the ball drops on a New Year.

Local police want to make sure nobody drops the ball when it comes to their safety.

If you've already made plans for New Year's eve or are still thinking about what to do, and where to go.

We have some information that could save your life or someone else's.

East Lansing Police say security is top priority for New Year's Eve.

Students are expected to come back into town to ring in the new decade.

East Lansing Police haven't had problems in the past, but they want to keep it that way.

Deputy Chief Steve Gonzalez of East Lansing Police wants to make sure everyone stays safe on this festive night.

"Its always good to kind of make that plan before you leave your house. How you are going to get there, how you are going to get back and who is going to be responsible for ordering the Uber or Lyft ride to come pick you up." Said Deputy Chief Steve Gonzalez of East Lansing Police.

And if you do plan on walking.

"Take the standard precautions that we urge everyone to take. Make sure you are aware of your surroundings..don't walk alone. Tell someone where you are going, when you are going to come back..those types of things." Deputy Chief Steve Gonzalez of East Lansing Police added.