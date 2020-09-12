Ionia County horse with mosquito-borne disease adds to growing list of infected horses with EEE

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. State and federal health officials are reporting a higher than usual number of deaths and illnesses from a rare, mosquito-borne virus this year. Eastern equine encephalitis has been diagnosed in a score of people in six states and several people have died so far this year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Ionia County, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ionia County Health Department is advising Ionia County residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites after learning one horse was infected with Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in Ionia County.

Michigan is currently experiencing an increase in animal cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis. EEE is a rare, deadly virus carried by mosquitoes that can be transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

As of September 10, 19 cases of EEE have been found among horses across eight Michigan counties.

People younger than age 15 and older than age 50 are at greatest risk of severe disease following infection and should take extra measures to ensure that they are not bitten by mosquitoes.

EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States, with a 33 percent fatality rate in people who become ill and a 90 percent fatality rate in horses that become ill. Signs of EEE include the sudden onset of fever, chills, and body and joint aches. EEE can develop into severe encephalitis, resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures, and paralysis. Permanent brain damage, coma, and death may also occur in some cases. If you develop any of these signs seek medical attention immediately.

The two mosquito species that carry EEE are most active from dusk until dawn (7:00 pm to 7:00 am). When possible, residents should avoid outdoor activities during this time.

All Michigan residents can stay healthy by following these steps to avoid mosquito bites:

• Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-registered product, to exposed skin or clothing when outdoors, and always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.

• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors.

• Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.

• Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires, or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs.

• Use nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas.

For more information about mosquito-borne diseases, visit www.michigan.gov/emergingdiseases/

For a list of pesticide applicator businesses that are licensed to spray for mosquitoes in Michigan visit https://www.michigan.gov/mosquitocontrolbusiness