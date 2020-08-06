Ionia County man wins $1 million in Michigan Lottery instant game

Ionia County, Mich. (WLNS) — An Ionia County man is ready to be debt-free after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Maker instant game.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 2524 North M-52 in Webberville.

“I was having trouble with a tire going low on my car, so I stopped to fill it up and buy a sandwich and that’s when I got the ticket,” said the player. “I scratched the ticket in the car and got so excited I forgot to even eat the sandwich I bought.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills, share with family, and then save the remainder.

Players have won more than $92 million playing Millionaire Maker, which launched in April 2019. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $40 up to $1 million. More than $6 million in prizes remain, including two $1 million top prizes and 11 $5,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2019, Lottery players won more than $1.2 billion playing instant games.

About 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets is returned to the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to vendors and retailers. In the 2019 fiscal year, the Lottery provided more than $1 billion for Michigan’s public schools, its fifth record contribution in a row. Since it began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $23 billion to support public education in Michigan. For additional information, follow the Michigan Lottery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and online at www.michiganlottery.com.