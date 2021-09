BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ionia County Sheriff’s Department is looking for help identifying the three people in the photo’s below.







ICSO says they were involved in an incident that happened in Boston Township some time within the last week.

At this time, they aren’t sharing any more details.

If you recognize these people, call Deputy Rachel Fugitt with any information at 616-527-5737.

Or you can call Silent Observer at 616-527-0107.