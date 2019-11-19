Ionia County to host bench warrant amnesty period

If you have a bench warrant, now is your opportunity to have it pardoned.

The 64A District Court in Ionia will have a bench warrant amnesty period from Nov. 18, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020.

Individuals with open bench warrants for failing to pay fines and costs, failure to appear or failure to comply with court order can clear their warrants merely by presenting themselves to the 64A District Court probation department during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

The 64A District Court is located at 100 W. Main St. Ionia Michigan 48846.



Upon turning themselves in, those persons behind on fines and costs will be allowed to resume a payment schedule. Those persons who have missed court dates will be given new dates. The bench warrant(s) will then be cancelled and the defendant will be free to leave.

**Those persons with active bench warrants should be aware that this extends only to the Ionia District Court. Warrants from other courts are still valid and may result in arrest.