Ionia Department of Public Safety rescues teenager after fall through ice on the Grand River

IONIA, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ionia Department of Public Safety (DPS) rescued a 17-year-old-girl in the Grand River after she fell through the ice, the DPS announced in a press release.

The victim told DPS she had fallen through the ice but could not give a location. Emergency personnel and a rescue boat were dispatched

The victim was found at approximately 2:11 p.m. after rescuers heard her screams. She was transferred to Sparrow Ionia Hospital.

It is estimated that she was in the water for around 30 minutes.

The Ionia DPS extended special thanks to Ionia County Central Dispatchers Amanda Fox, Becky Hoeve and Mike Ketchum, saying “(they) deserve a large amount of credit for their work in talking to the victim to help locate her position and the constant updating and coordinating of emergency personnel on scene. This was a team effort amongst multi jurisdictional agencies to save the life of the female victim.”