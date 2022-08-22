IONIA, Mich. (WLNS) — Ionia Public Schools announced Monday morning that Boyce Elementary would be closed because of a bomb threat.

Officials said the district learned of the threat at 3:45 a.m. Monday.

After a search from police and K-9 units, it was determined that the threat was not credible, the district said.

However, the district has decide to cancel school for the day at Boyce Elementary to ‘err on the side of caution.’

All other schools in the district will remain open.

“IPS has zero tolerance for threats of any nature. As always, do not hesitate to contact us with any questions that you may have,” Ionia Public Schools said.