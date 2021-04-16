Ionia Public Schools switch to virtual learning

IONIA, Mich. (WLNS)— Ionia Public Schools announced on Friday, that a week after Governor Gretchen Whitmer called for all schools statewide to switch to virtually learning for two weeks, they would follow suit.

See a full statement on the issue below:

The switch will last one week starting Monday, April 29th.

Building administrators and/or staff will contact students and parents with information regarding the virtual instruction.

As for sports, the district says if they’re happening outside, they’ll continue as planned.

Meal pick-up will be available next week Monday and Thursday from 12:00- 1:00 pm at Ionia High School, Twin Rivers Elementary, and Jefferson Elementary. Those looking to participate in meal pick-up should use this link to allow the food service department to prepare for meal distribution.

