IRS: Work from home could be slowing down return

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Yesterday was April 15, usually known as tax day. This year it’s a bit different, but a lot of people still have questions. Mainly, how do you get your problems resolved.

Luis Garcia is a spokesman for the IRS and he said it may sound cliché, but the best way to solve your problems is to visit their website IRS.gov

That’s not necessarily the answer that people are looking for, and Garcia knows that.

Garcia said if you’re technologically challenged, you can try calling (800) 829-1040.

But Garcia emphasized you’ve just got to be patient.

The IRS has had their budget cut for ten straight years, Garcia said. Now, with many of their employees working from home, things have gotten even more difficult. Especially if you mailed in your return.

“Some of our larger processing centers are in state’s where they have certain health protocols because of the pandemic,” Garcia said. “People aren’t able to work as closely or as efficiently as they have in the past. So there are some health protocols that we do have to follow that are making the physical processing of tax returns, especially if you mail something in, it may take longer than usual.”

Tax day was moved to May 17 this year so you still have time to file your returns.