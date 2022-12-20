LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For those who believe state lawmakers are overpaid and underworked, you might like what the head of the state pay panel had to say.

Many years ago, lawmakers used to determine their own salary, but that became such a political hot potato that legislators asked the voters to create the State Officers Compensation Commission, or SOCC, to make the decision instead.

Former Democratic State Senator Bob Emerson served on the commission and he recommended a 2% pay raise for the 148 lawmakers, but they refused to take it.

Emerson was the budget director for former Gov. Jennifer Granholm and next year, Emerson will chair the SOCC.

He said he won’t endorse another legislative pay raise.

“I don’t see much of a change of attitude that they need a raise,” said Emerson.

However, he will consider a pay hike that might include Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Emerson noted that Nessel has 150 employees on her staff earning more than her $112,000 a year.

Another member of the pay panel is former state representative and Lansing Fire Chief Tom Cochran.

Emerson and the others will meet next year to decide who gets what.